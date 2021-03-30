9 Stunning NAACP Image Award Hairstyles We’re Still Swooning Over

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards may have taken place this weekend, but we’re still swooning over the fabulous natural hairstyles worn by our favorite celebrity women during the celebratory ceremony.
The Image Awards always bring the best in Black fashion, TV, film and philanthropy in an evening dedicated to praising Black excellence.
Texture was the trend on the virtual carpet. Braids, twists and baby hairs, oh my! From Alicia Key’s 90s inspired ponytail with squiggly baby hairs to Issa Rae’s twisted bun and pony, we’re obsessed with the versatility and beauty of Black hair.
Keep scrolling to see the most memorable hair looks.
1. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett’s chin-length bob, by Nkki Nelms, paired perfectly with her black and emerald Alexandre Vauthier gown.
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae and her personal hairstylist/natural hair guru Felicia Leatherwood are a match made in hair heaven. Felicia keeps Issa’s hair healthy and laid in fabulous protective styles.
3. Andra DaySource:Getty
The “United States vs. Billie Holiday” star Andra Day rocked her natural kinks and coils to present at the Image Awards.
4. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
“P-Valley” star Brandee Evans took her natural hair to new heights with hair artist Sasha MaRi, who created this larger than life look for the Image Awards.
5. Madalen MillsSource:Getty
“Jingle Jangle” starlet Madalen Mills’ mom adorned her wavy bun with this fabulous flower to accentuate her red Nina Cannaci dress.
6. KJ SmithSource:Getty
KJ Smith’s kinky caramel and blonde up do can be credited to Harlem hairstylist Shelli Mosley.
7. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys looked gorgeous next to her husband Swizz Beatz. The beloved singer wore a 90s inspired ponytail with exaggerated baby hairs executed flawlessly by celebrity stylist Kendall Dorsey using Dark & Lovely products.
“Inspired by styles of the ‘90s, Alicia’s playful ponytail is relaxed and glam at the same time. The look is full of soft texture, with beautiful shine,” said Dorsey.
8. Novi BrownSource:Getty
“Sistas” actress Novi Brown rocked this braided style by hair artist Fesa Nu.
“I decided to keep it sleek and elegant with a bit of texture, so I played with shapes (which I LOVE TO DO) & gave Novi some chunky braids with a blunt cut,” Fesa wrote on Instagram.” I accented the braids with rope & wallah ✨✨✨ a crowned Queen in her Couture gown off to thee NAACP IMAGE AWARDS. This look was unmatched.”
9. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Alexander Armand swept Marsai Martin’s knotless braids into a messy bun to compliment her Christian Siriano dress.