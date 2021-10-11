WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Dick Gregory, best know for his triple threat of being a comedian, and author, and for his activism. He used his humor to acknowledge the extensive racial discrimination in America.

Gregory made sure we could remember to laugh in hopes to keep us from crying. His jokes pointed out the reality of so many sensitive issues that America goes through, no matter what it meant for his comedic career.

“… when I got involved in the Civil Rights movement… I made a deal with my wife that I would never make a decision based on how will this affect my career.” – Dick Gregory

Enjoy some quotes that deal with race, police brutality and other issues that still apply today.

1. "I am so sick and tired of seeing a black person shot in the back, shot dead, followed by people saying, 'Not all cops are bad.'" – Dick Gregory 2. "The only good thing about the good old days is they're gone." – Dick Gregory
3. "When you have a good mother and no father, God kind of sits in. It's not enough, but it helps." – Dick Gregory 4. "Humor can no more find the solution to race problems than it can cure cancer…" – Dick Gregory 5. "I was more interested in how my career could help the movement." – Dick Gregory
6. "They were going to laugh anyway, but if I made the jokes they'd laugh with me instead of at me…" – Dick Gregory 7. "Poor is a state of mind you never grow out of, but being broke is just a temporary condition." – Dick Gregory 8. "Love is very dangerous if you just have love and don't have the ability to be lovable." – Dick Gregory
9. "I'm non-violent, but I'm damned if I'll preach non-violence to a man whose five-year-old daughter has got her head busted open by a brick." – Dick Gregory.

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian, The Author, & The Activist was originally published on foxync.com