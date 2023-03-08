8 Women Whose Inventions Changed the World

Established in 1911, International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all around the world. The day also focuses on a call to action for accelerating gender parity and setting agendas and goals in achieving these targets.
In honor of the day being held on March 8th, we are highlighting eight outstanding women whose contributions to science, tech, medicine and more helped revolutionize the world as we know it.
1. Valeria ThomasSource:J. Bachelor
Inventor of the illusion transmitter, we have Valerie Thomas to thank for the 3D technology we enjoy today. The technology was adopted by NASA and has since been used in surgery as well as the production of television and video screens.
2. Hedy LamarrSource:J. Bachelor
Born into a Jewish family, Lamarr not only escaped the Nazis to become a Hollywood star — she also developed a system to protect torpedoes from German U-boat fire during World War II. Her work paved the way for the modern invention of WiFi, GPS and bluetooth.
3. Dr. Patricia BathSource:J. Bachelor
Bath invented a device and technique for cataract surgery known as laserphaco. In addition to her groundbreaking discovery, Dr. Bath was the first woman ophthalmologist to be appointed to the faculty of the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine Jules Stein Eye Institute.
4. Evelyn BerezinSource:J. Bachelor
A computer designer, Evelyn Berezin was responsible for the first computer-driven word processor. But her contributions to society didn’t stop there: She also worked on computer-controlled systems for airline reservations.
5. Letiita GreerSource:J. Bachelor
In 1896, Letitia filed a patent for the one-handed syringe. The patent was granted three years later and it went on to revolutionize health care, making it easier for health care workers and for patients to give and receive treatment.
6. Barbara AskinsSource:J. Bachelor
A chemist, Barbara Askins is revered for her invention of a method to enhance underexposed photographic negatives. This invention was used by NASA as well as the medical industry, and earned Askins the title of National Inventor of the Year in 1978.
7. Ann TsukamotoSource:J. Bachelor
In the early 90s, Ann helped discover human blood stem cells and invented a process to isolate them in the body. A blood stem cell transplant can replace a damaged immune system in a person with blood cancer.
8. Alice H. ParkerSource:J. Bachelor
Parker designed an indoor heating system using natural gas that she called a “heating furnace.” Her patent was approved in 1919 and led the way for the central heating systems we enjoy in our homes today.