8 TV Moms That We All Loved Growing Up

Posted 13 hours ago

The Cosby Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Let’s face it! It’s nothing like a good ole’ sitcom to get you through life.
Our favorite television shows have taught us many important life lessons. For instance, they’ve taught us things like how to ger through a breakup, when to stand up to bullies, and so much more. Some would even consider characters from their favorite show family since it seems like we’ve been through a lot together. But what would any great television show be without a leading lady- the motherly figure?
In honor of mother’s day, we are highlighting 8 tv moms that were the real deal.

1. Aunt Viv- Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Paley Center Presents Baby, If You've Ever Wondered: A WKRP In Cincinnati Reunion Source:Getty

2. Lisa Landry- Sister,Sister

Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin Source:Terry Richardson

3. Clair Huxtable – The Cosby Show

The Cosby Show Source:Getty

4. Trudy Proud – The Proud Family

Universal Pictures & HBO Films Present Premiere Of Idlewild Source:Getty

5. Rainbow Johnson – Blackish

US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY-PEOPLE Source:Getty

6. Nikki Parker – The Parkers

BET Awards 2007 - Press Room Source:Getty

7. Florida Evans- Good Times

Amos & Rolle On 'Good Times' Source:Getty

8. Dee Mitchell- Moesha

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty
