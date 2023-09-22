8 Stylish Celebrity Libras We Love

Stylish celebrity Libras keeps the fashion world spinning on its axis. The zodiac sign, known for its charming persona, harmonious energy, and alluring style, belongs to some of our favorite fashion killers. Those born between September 23rd and October 22nd represent the 7th sign of the zodiac.
Ruled by Venus, Librans love all things beautiful, decadent, and aesthetically pleasing. Some of our most celebrated style queens are born under the sign or have it on their ascendant. Libra risings are as stylish as their sun counterparts because rising signs represent the outward appearance. Virgos can claim Beyoncé because of her sun, but her style is courtesy of her Libra ascendant.
Librans are known for their dedication to an aesthetic. Although they’re often associated with all things pink and dainty, the sign shows up full force in every style genre. Doja Cat is a Libra, and her swag has become less pretty and more gothic. Regardless of the aesthetic, she consistently owns her look with confidence. Cardi B is another Libra who shows an unwavering commitment to creating a style moment. Great style is part of her identity, from her Avant Garde red carpet pieces to her intricate costume designs in her music videos.
People gravitate toward Libras because of their welcoming personality. The often up-beat sign offers balance to most situations, because of their strong sense of justice. They’re always trying to diffuse a situation and play the peacemaker. Their goal is to create a harmonious environment for the people they love.
Libras, it’s your time to shine! In honor of the sign that projects top-tier style, here are eight fashionable celebs who can dress their a*s off.
8 Stylish Celebrity Libras
1. Jordyn WoodsSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods kicks off the Libra season. The model, born September 23, is in her sex kitten era. She opts for form-fitting dresses, sheer garments, and her hair and makeup are always done to perfection.
2. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
Libra season was made for Michaela Coel, not the other way around. The style goddess, born October 1, takes very bold fashion risks that keep us talking. Her tall, modelesque physique gives runway vibes, and her style reflects it.
3. A$AP RockySource:Getty
A$AP Rocky just received the Virgil Abloh Award during the 16th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards at The Apollo Theater during NYFW. The rapper, born October 3, isn’t called a pretty boy for nothing! Style and grooming are his specialty.
4. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson, also born October 3, dresses like slaying is her full-time job. She dominates every red carpet and commits to themes from head to toe. If the look requires her to wear an outlandish wig, she’ll do it to honor the art of the ensemble.
5. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
Who doesn’t love Toni Braxton? The timeless singer has a natural confidence and sex appeal that should be studied. Born October 7, the stunning vixen can rival girls in their 20s.
6. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B, born October 11, took the fashion world by storm when she first hopped on the scene. She has the best of the best at her disposal, and it shows. Her style team is elite, and together, they’ve landed her on every single best-dressed list.
7. AshantiSource:Getty
Ashanti Douglass, born October 13, embodies Libra’s “girl next door” persona. She’s also built a strong style aesthetic for herself. Sexy is her niche, and she lives for the daintier side of fashion.
8. Saucy SantanaSource:Getty
Saucy Santana, born October 8, is known for his bold style choices. The rapper and makeup artist marches to the beat of his own drum, and that shines brightly on the red carpet.