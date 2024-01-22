Aquarius are the most unique of all the zodiac signs due to their eccentric way of thinking; just look at our favorite celebrity Aquarius’. Those born under the sign are known for being untraditional and thinking outside of the box. They dance to the beat of their own drum, making them a quirky community of people. What I admire most about Aquarians is their unapologetic approach to showing up authentically, flaws and all; they truly are one of a kind.
The Aquarian reign begins on January 20 and concludes on February 18. The sign is ruled by Uranus, the planet of originality, freedom, invention and innovation. It is also ruled by Saturn, the iron fist of the solar system. Those born under the air sign are passionate about human rights, the greater good of humanity, and the importance of going against the grain. Much like the sign’s air element, Aquarians cannot be confined. They flow through situations like a breath of fresh air, or a turbulent tornado, depending on their mood.
Megan Thee Stallion epitomizes an Aquarius. Her passion for promoting mental health is an example, but also her dedication to obtaining her degree while managing an award-winning rap career shows her willingness to do the unexpected. Most people in her position wouldn’t bother to pursue their degree, but Aquarius makes their own rules.
Regarding fashion, those born under the 11th zodiac sign follow the “go big or go home” model. They’re all about self-expression and individuality. Some might be clad with tattoos and piercings, and others can be complete minimalists. Either way, you’ll never forget an Aquarius because their flair and personal style are out of this world.
Aquarians, it’s your time to shine. Here are seven celebrity Aquarius’ who embody the independence and free-thinking characteristics of the sign.
7 Celebrity Aquarius We’re Obsessed With
1. Kenya MooreSource:Getty
Born January 24, Kenya Moore’s quick-witted, sharp tongue oozes Aquarian energy. The beauty queen, entrepreneur, and actress says what’s on her mind, and there’s nothing you can do about it.
And while she’s known for her stinging clapbacks, she’s also a force in the fashion arena. Moore bounces between ultra glamorous and classically sexy.
2. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys, born January 25, shocked the world when she decided to go makeup-free. Women in the entertainment industry are conditioned to present themselves as the perfect package, from hair, makeup, and clothing down to a flawless pedicure. But in 2016, Keys decided her perfect package would include a fresh face, which speaks to her Aquarian nature.
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington, born January 31, has engulfed herself in humanitarian work since the early days of her career. It is as important, if not more than her acting career.
In 2020, Washington launched the KW Foundation in partnership with the Social Impact Fund, which concentrates on educating artists on various social issues. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talks about her fame and how it affects her position as a humanitarian. “It’s scary when you’re in the public eye to go out there and say things and create change because you’re so vulnerable,” she told the publication.
4. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan, born February 9, has that boy-next-door quality that makes him one of Hollywood’s most prized possessions. The actor, who usually remains lowkey unless he’s promoting his impressive movie roles, has also donated to various causes throughout his career. From funding educational programs that help underprivileged youth to social justice initiatives focusing on racial inequality, education, and healthcare in the Black community, Jordan does the work silently and diligently.
5. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland is a national treasure, and Aquarians are privileged to claim her. The singer, born February 11, is royalty in the Black community, and that’s because of the light that illuminates from within her. The singer, actress, author, and philanthropist is a muse to many. Not only is she a fashion icon – she’s won awards for her music AND style – she’s also supported at least 19 charities and foundations and at least 23 causes.
6. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty
Over the last 30 years, Brandy, born February 11, has captivated the entertainment industry with her raspy contralto voice and legendary acting roles. Like the other Aquarians on this list, Brandy has a legacy that folks dream about. She has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and the accolades don’t stop there.
7. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion, born February 15, is a force to be reckoned with. The award-winning rapper has dabbled in so many business ventures that she doesn’t rely solely on making music. From acting roles to causes that promote good physical and mental health practices, Meg is all about uplifting the hotties, one twerk at a time.
And if we’re talking about people with a humanitarian spirit, in 2021, Meg received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in Houston. The rapper pours back into her community like it’s a personal mission.