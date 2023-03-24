6 Stylish Aries We Love

It’s officially Aries season! As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for doing it big with their dynamic personalities and their adventurous spirits. A few zodiac sites like Allure predict that this year, people born under the confident sign will step into big career opportunities. Love may also come knocking for those living the single life.
There’s so much to love about the spunky, confident, and zealous bravado of an Aries
Ruled by the planet Mars, Aries individuals are known for their courage, strength and determination. They are passionate, energetic and enthusiastic about life.
They love to take risks and embrace new experiences, and they are not afraid to speak their minds and stand up for what they believe in.
When it comes to a good challenge, Aries thrive on beating the obstacles in front of them. They are also known for their competitive nature and their stellar leadership skills.
Some of our favorite Aries celebrities have embodied these traits on and off the red carpet.
Halle Bailey is an Aries with serious style
Take, Halle Bailey for example. The star, born March 27, has been dominating the music industry and Hollywood.
Singing alongside her older sister as Chloe X Halle, the Atlanta native has created Billboard charting hits with singles like “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It.” Now, Ms. Bailey is gearing up to make her acting debut in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
During an interview with E! News in 2022, the Aries beauty talked about the excitement and “pressure” that she felt taking on Ariel’s iconic character.
“I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people,” she said, adding, “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”
Earlier this month, the multi-talented celeb, who will be celebrating her 22nd birthday soon, was spotted at Vanity Fair’s Night For Young Hollywood party looking like a divine snack. The loc’d goddess showed up dressed to impress in a stunning Mônot gown that showed off her chiseled abs and physique. Bailey wore her locs styled in a half-down and half-up look.
Ms. Bailey isn’t the only fashionable Aries giving head-turning looks on the red carpet. Here are a few more well-known fire signs that are thriving in their careers and sporting serious style while doing so.
1. Samira WileySource:Getty
Samira Wiley, born April 15, skyrocketed to fame after she appeared on the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale. Wiley has received critical acclaim for her performances in both shows and has been nominated for several awards, including two Emmy Awards.
The stunning Aries shut down the red carpet in 2017 when she appeared at the Emmys wearing a white gown that featured a beautiful cutout above her chest. Wiley paired the look with a small clutch and light statement jewelry.
2. Diana RossSource:Getty
Diana Ross, born March 26, rose to fame as the lead singer of the Motown group The Supremes. Ross went on to have a successful solo career, releasing several hit albums and singles.
In addition to her music career, Ross has also appeared in several films, including Lady Sings the Blues and The Wiz. She has been recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry with several awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor.
Her wardrobe has been unforgettable, too! In 2007, Ross lit up the red carpet at the BET Awards in a long flowing red gown that showed off her lean curves. The R&B icon had her signature curly tresses on full display as she threw her hands up in the air.
3. Laura HarrierSource:Getty
Laura Harrier, best known for her role as Liz Allan in the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also an Aries queen with serious style.
Born March 28, Harrier has been making a name for herself in Hollywood with films and TV shows like BlacKkKlansman and Fahrenheit 451. Her impressive acting chops have earned her multiple nods from the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Television Awards.
In 2022, the IMG model made a splash on the runway at the Met Gala wearing a black pleather corset dress. The shining star paired the look with long black gloves and a stunning statement necklace.
In addition to her acting career, Harrier has also been involved in activism, particularly around issues of racial justice and equality.
4. Tami RomanSource:Getty
Former reality star and actress Tami Roman was born on April 17.
The 52-year-old star has no creative bounds. The fiery Aries made her presence known on reality shows such as The Real World and Basketball Wives. Now, Roman is building up an impressive TV portfolio, starring in projects like Saints & Sinners and BET’s House of Vicious.
Roman has been open about her struggles with mental health and has become a prominent voice in the mental health awareness space. She has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting domestic violence awareness and prevention.
When Roman shows up for an event, she is known to style out. Look no further than this beautiful black and white tulle dress that she rocked to a red-carpet event. Roman dyed her tresses a rich dark brown to complement the classy look.
5. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
Skai Jackson, born April 8, has become a young fashion trendsetter. Far removed from her start as a childhood actress on Disney.
The New York native started acting at the age of five. She got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing in various commercials and modeling gigs. At the age of nine, Skai Jackson landed her first acting role on the Lifetime network TV series, Rescue Me.
From there, she went on to appear in several popular shows, including Royal Pains and Boardwalk Empire.
Her breakthrough role came in 2015 when she landed the part of Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel’s hit series, Jessie. The show ran for four seasons.
Skai Jackson’s performance earned her critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.
Jackson has becomes an icon on the red carpet over the last several years. In 2016, the petite actress rocked a stunning white blouse and a pair of printed high-waisted pants to attend the 14th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood with American Eagle Outfitters in Malibu.
Jackson styled up the look with a big fro and a cute black tie.