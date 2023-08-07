6 Sneakers That Will Add Swag To Your Fall Wardrobe

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Push those fancy heels aside for a second because it’s the season of cool sneakers. Of course, we love a good heel moment, but this fall , sneakers will give stiletto heels a run for their money. Whether you’re a sporty shoe girl or a sleek tennis shoe wearer, we have some sneakers that will add funk to your Autumn wardrobe and simultaneously keep your feet stylish and comfortable.

There was a time in fashion history when Nike Air Max ruled the zeitgeist. Nowadays, it’s all about vintage, low-key stylish sneakers. Nevertheless, there are still some Nike kicks that will forever be a fad. Fashion has teleported back to the 2000s when cargo pants, crop tops, and frilly dresses were uniform. And the sneaker trends have also returned to the worn-looking, effortless style era. A good bulky sole and a relaxed fit are the go-to kicks currently, and while we never thought we would see the day that shabby-looking sneakers would be made cool by none other than our parents, it is working. However, a good pair of clean tennis shoes will always be a hit.

What’s popping now are dad sneakers that give off stylish swag. In short, Dad (or Mom) sneakers are run-down, practical-looking utility footwear. They give off an “I’m not trying hard but still look good” fashion vibe, and now they are a hit. Most fashion lovers pair these kicks with eye-catching socks, biker shorts/leggings, or distressed jeans. And if the dad sneakers aren’t your thing just yet, a cool Nike Dunk will carry you through your fall-style story. We’ve bottled up a few fresh, vintage, and versatile sneakers to keep up with the stylish times and make your outfit come alive.

Sneakers are versatile shoes that can be paired with almost any outfit. So, jump in below to discover what sneakers are in and which speak to your style.

