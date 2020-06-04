Protests continue to happen all around the world in response to police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Such protests have arguably led to great improvements in the justice system, causing lawmakers to charge the 4 officers connected to Floyd’s death.

However, the fight is far from being over!

In fact, many are now wondering what’s next in the movement towards social justice reform.

That’s why we are giving you some great organizations you can donate to in order to help the cause.

Here are 6 ways you can continue to fight for social reform long after protests are over.

Related:#BlackBoyJoy: Young Basketball Players March Throughout West Philly For George Floyd

6 Local & National Organizations You Can Help In Support of George Floyd Protest was originally published on 1039hiphop.com