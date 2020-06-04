CLOSE
6 Local & National Organizations You Can Help In Support of George Floyd Protest

Posted June 4, 2020

George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia

Protests continue to happen all around the world in response to police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Such protests have arguably led to great improvements in the justice system, causing lawmakers to charge the 4 officers connected to Floyd’s death.

However, the fight is far from being over!

In fact, many are now wondering what’s next in the movement towards social justice reform.

That’s why we are giving you some great organizations you can donate to in order to help the cause.

Here are 6 ways you can continue to fight for social reform long after protests are over.

1. Philadelphia Community Bail Fund

Philadelphia Community Bail out aims to end cash bail in the city. The city’s current cash bail system disproportionately continues to affect low-income Americans. Most individuals who cannot afford to post bond are usually faced with accepting a plea deal despite being innocent. 

2. Philadelphia Bail Fund

The Philadelphia Bail Fund assists in bailing out low-income individuals who cannot afford to pay bail. The organization also advocates for those who are indigent by educating policymakers and lobbying for reform.

3. Reclaim Philadelphia

Join us today in an important action to help Philadelphians stay in their homes! During our city’s economic and health crisis, during righteous anger about police violence and a proposed budget that invests in police over our communities - we need City Council to step up and pass legislation that provides basic protections to ensure more Philadelphians aren’t without homes during this pandemic. This Friday City Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless will hold a vote to move the Emergency Housing Protection Act out of committee. Not all members of the housing committee are on board and we need you to let them know you support these bills! Join us in calling on housing committee members and demanding they vote to move these bills out of committee so all of City Council can vote on them! Mark Squilla (District 1), 215-686-3458 or 215-686-3459 Curtis Jones, Jr. (District 4), 215-686-3416 or 215-686-3417 Maria D. Quiñones Sánchez (District 7), 215-686-3448 or 215-686-3449 Cindy Bass (District 8), 215-686-3424 or 215-686-3425 Katherine Gilmore Richardson, 215-686-0454 or 215-686-0455

Reclaim Philadelphia endorses and supports policymakers that fight for working class people instead of the 1 percent made up of those super-rich corporations. They also work to gain social justice against structural racism, classism, sexism, and other forms of oppression. 

4. Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project (YASP)

YASP is a youth-led movement geared towards ending youth being trailed and incarcerated as adults. It also provides previously incarcerated youth with programs that helps them creatively express themselves.

5. Black Vision Collective

Listen, we already told y’all that white nationalists are infiltrating our protests and trying to take over our cities, with an assist from the police. Now that Trump has called in the military and escalated the threats against protestors around the country, we want everyone to be clear about who the characters are in the streets and what their motives are. Please, stay safe. Take care of each other. We got us. #DefundPolice #DEFUNDMPD http://bit.ly/DEFUNDMPD —————- THE POLICE/La policia Equipados con armamento de estilo militar y equipo de protección. Generan caos en las protestas y utilizan la violencia física para “tener orden”. Los impuestos que paga l sociedad, pagan su salario. Puede estar disfrazado de manifestante de la protesta o de supremasista blanco. —————— WHITE SUPREMACIST/el Supremasista Blanco Creen que la gente blanca es superior. Usan las protestas como una oportunidad para pelear con protestantes de color. Usan sus posiciones dentro de poder para sistematizar la supremacías blanca. Las acciones violentas son ignoradas o condonadas (perdonadas) por la policía. ——————- THE PROTESTER/ el protestante El Exige responsabilidad de la policía. Harto del desprecio hacia la gente negra y el racismo institucional . Escépticos hacia las habilidades de nuestros gobernantes para hacer que los policías sean responsables de sus acciones. No policías, no supremacistas blancos, nosotros no somos el problema. ——————— designed by: @the___south

BLVC is committed to seeing black lives thrive in Minnesota. They are focused on building leadership amongst African Americans in order to eliminate systematic oppression. 

6. National Bail Out

Friends, we are in a moment of deep mourning, grief, rebellion and action. This is heavy, and we hope Black folks are finding ways to also rest and take care of themselves and each other and know that there are multiple roles to play in this moment. • • • We celebrate and honor Blackness always. And, next week we are celebrating the homecoming of our Black mamas and caregivers and the tremendous organizing around decarceration efforts, especially during the pandemic. Please join us. Register at bit.ly/fbmhomecoming • • • In response to the uprisings, NBO will be doing Protest Bail Outs to bring home our people getting locked up for demanding a defunding of the police and rightfully expressing rage at the state sanctioned murders of Black people. Stay tuned for more updates.

National Bail Out is an African American led organization that seeks to support African Americans to fight against mass incarceration in the courtrooms with its team of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists. 

