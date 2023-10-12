RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Tis the season to trade in your summer slides and sandals for fall/winter boots. The transition between seasons always feels aggressive. One weekend, you’re in a tank top and slides; the next, you’re bundled up in an oversized cardigan and Ugg boots.

As the shift occurs, so do the trends, and we’re noticing lots of fly boots as we settle into cozy season. From the platform boots that rocked the 90s to the classic stiletto over-the-knee situation, this fall and winter is all about nostalgic, statement-making footwear.

In addition to the platform and pointed-toe shoes, we’re also seeing lots of chunky lug boots. And thanks to Beyonce and her Renaissance tour fashion, you can expect a creative spin on the classic cowboy boot. This year, our footwear plays with textures. Expect to see your typical everyday boot with a shearling finish for some extra razzle-dazzle.

We’ve guided you on fragrances, must-have jackets, and copper hairstyles for the fall season, and now we’re introducing fancy footwear. If you’re looking for suggestions on upgrading your boots this season, here are six styles to prepare you for the fall and winter months.

6 Boots To Jumpstart Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe

