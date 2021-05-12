WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

No outfit is complete without a cute pair of shoes or a signature bag. Back in 2014, Telfar blessed us with the genderless vegan square bag that took the fashion world by storm. Today, the brand announced their new color, Double Mint, which drops tomorrow at 9 AM. Since Telfar bags are so hard to secure, I’ve been practicing my tab refreshing strategies all day!

Other Black designers like Brandon Blackwood currently have their new collection out for pre-order, which includes their rectangle suede bag in colors like pink and purple. The line also includes wallets, totes, and belt bags which are perfect for the summer.

Whether you are looking for the perfect oversized tote to throw in your beach towels, sunscreen, and laptop or you looking for an itty-bitty waist bag for a night out in the city, these six Black designers may have the perfect summer bag for you.

6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off in 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com