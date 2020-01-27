5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court

The world stood still yesterday when news broke about the loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, along with 8 other passengers died in a tragic helicopter crash that collided into a hillside in Southern California.

Among the 8 passengers on board was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was traveling to basketball practice at Mamba Academy during the time of the incident.

This week marked the 14th anniversary of Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

The 41-year-old athlete leaves behind his three daughters and wife, Vanessa Bryant.

In honor of Bryant’s legacy, we’re giving you five underrated achievements and funny memories from the life of the late NBA legend.

