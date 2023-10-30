RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

SAWEETIE-ween” because when it comes to the season, Sis does not play. From receiving validation from Halle Berry herself when she dressed as Catwoman to making heads turn in head-to-toe blue, At this point, we might as well rename October 31 “” because when it comes to the season, Sis does not play. From receiving validation fromherself when she dressed as Catwoman to making heads turn in head-to-toe blue, Saweetie , and her outfits get 10s across the board.

The “My Type” artist has been serving for the holiday since 2019. And her costumes keep getting better and better with time. In some years, we even get two slayed, spooky looks. (We’re hoping 2023 is one of these years.)

Saweetie pays attention to each and every detail to achieve her Halloween ensembles. The 30-year-old’s most recent example of this is a ghastly-slayed Edward Scissorhands costume. We’re calling it “Saweetie Scissorhands.”

To pull off her Halloween 2023 look, Saweetie combines a perfect co-splay storm of outfit, hair, makeup, and attitude. Her attire includes a black leather bustier, skirt, and gloves with silver buckles and details. Marta Del Rio created the songress’ styling.

Kenya Alexis, Saweetie’s makeup artist, covered her in all-white paint, sculpted her cheekbones to the ‘gawds, and provided her a bold, bloody pout with a burgundy lippie. And to even add more drama, hairstylist Sean Christopher Fears slayed Saweetie’s hair with a messy wig and nail tech Temeka Jackson created custom nails mimicking metal. Temeka writes on Instagram, “NO NAIL TO LONG FOR THE NAIL QUEEN.”

We love to see celebrities dressing up and donning their finest costumes for the spooky season. And Saweetie is one of our favorites every year.

See our round-up of favorite SAWEETIE-ween looks. And check back tomorrow. We still have one more day until the actual holiday. So, we have a feeling we’ll be adding another show-stopper.

5 Times Saweetie Slayed Halloween’s Spooky Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com