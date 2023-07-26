RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

is ready for the spotlight again. The reality TV pioneer, who was recluded from the scene to mourn the, is back with a vengeance. With a new body, a beat face, and lots to say, NeNe is owning her look and narrative. In August, 2022, NeNe shared that she underwent a BBL procedure with Dr. Okoro to fix some “problem areas.”

Recently, the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star sat down with former Bravo EP Carlos King, for an honest and juicy sit-down interview that got the girls talking. “I feel good,” NeNe said when King complimented her appearance. We know that’s right. And sis is letting it show! Speaking of shows, NeNe made it clear this current iteration of ‘RHOA’ is the house that she built. She admitted she hasn’t watched the current season but catches clips on social media.

“I’ve never watched since I left, but I have honestly watched the clips that have come down social media,” she said. “But me turning my TV on and tuning in, is just something I cannot do because as far as I’m concerned, they’re all sitting in my house, the house that I built.”

Her comments spawned a clap back from Sheree Whitfield, who is an ‘RHOA ‘OG as well. “Our house,” she tweeted.

Despite stirring the pot a bit and a looming legal case against Bravo and Andy Cohen over working conditions, NeNe is living in her soft era. NeNe is still about her coin. She makes a major appearance in Bia’s new music video Really Her because she really is that girl.

We’ve all bore witness to NeNe’s glow up and she continues to shine. Check out five times NeNe Leakes looked TF good on Instagram.

5 Times NeNe Leakes Looked TF Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com