5 Philly Happy Hour Spots All Single People Need to Attend

It’s that time of the year again!
As the weather drops, it obvi to cozy up in the house with their partner for Netflix and chill sessions just in time for cuffing season.
For those of you who don’t know, cuffing season is the period from October to March when people desire to be in a relationship.
According to licensed clinical psychologist Dara Bushman, PsyD, “The cold weather and lack of outdoors and sunshine causes singles to become lonely and desperate.”
While many people aim to find someone in time for cuffing season, some often have trouble getting cuffed!
No worries, if you’re having a hard time recruiting this year, we’ve made a list of fun happy hour spots in Philly.
These Philly hot spots will for sure have you cuffed.
1. Assembly Roof Top
Located in the Logan Hotel, Assembly rooftop bar is the perfect place to after a log day. Their drinks are to die for and the view of center city Philly is amazing. Want to meet your next cuffing buddy? Go during happy hour. You’re sure to meet someone at one of Philly’s hot spots.
2. Attico Rooftop
This place is what I call a Friday night vibe! One thing we really love about Attico is the amazing crowd it brings out with their special events and parties. Call in advance to find out about their upcoming events.
3. Ocean Prime
If you’re looking for more of a low-key vibe, Ocean Prime is the right place. Our advice for you would be to opt to sit at the bar during happy hour. You’ll thank us later!
4. Leda and the Swan
It’s the drinks for us. Leda and the Swan has some of the best drinks in the city. From their flight of cocktail drinks, to the traditional signatures, there is a drink for everyone.
5. The Blind Barber
The Blind Barber is one of our newer favs! It’s a barbershop by day and a speakeasy by night. Blind Barber has a no phone policy perfect for singles trying to meet new people or those into sneaky link vibes. They have guest DJs come out each night, which is a plus if you’re a music lover like us.