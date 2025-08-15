Listen Live
5 New Music Drops from Cardi B, Coco Jones & Chance The Rapper

Published on August 15, 2025

As we say goodbye to the work week, we can say hello to some new music from some of our favorite artists. Cardi B released a single ahead of her upcoming album, taking a sample of a popular Jay-Z track and making it into a confident anthem of her own.

Chance The Rapper also returns to the music scene, releasing his first album, “Star Line,” in nearly six years. Coco Jones also released a deluxe edition of her debut album “Why Not More” that is sexy, sultry and will get you right in your feelings.

Several other artists, including KAYTRANADA and Khalid, also released new hits to end the week.

Check out our playlist for this week’s New Music Fridays below.

1. Imaginary Playerz — Cardi B

2. Passport from “Why Not More (More!)” Album — Coco Jones

3. Star Side Intro from “Star Line” Album — Chance The Rapper

4. in plain sight — Khalid

5. DO IT! (AGAIN!) ft. TLC from “Ain’t No D*mn Way” Album — KAYTRANADA

