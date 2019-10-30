CLOSE
5 Iconic Characters Played By The Late John Witherspoon

John Witherspoon at The Richmond Funny Bone

Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon died late last night in his Sherman Oaks home at the age of 77. While the cause of his death has not yet been revealed, Witherspoon leaves behind his wife Angela, and two sons JD and Alexander. The comedian was most heavily known for his hilarious role in the hit franchise Friday starring Ice Cube. In honor of his legacy, here are 5 iconic roles played by the late great John Witherspoon.

1. Willie Jones— ‘Friday’

2. Mr. Jackson— ‘Boomerang’

3. Cantankerous Robert (Grand-dad)— ‘The Boondocks’

4. John Williams (Pops)— ‘The Wayne’s Brothers’

5. Pops— ‘Little Man’

