5 Cute Theater-Friendly Pieces To Wear To Watch The ‘Renaissance’ Film

Renaissance World Tour

film is your chance to turn up and look cute within the comfort of reclining theater seats. The Beyhive is in full “Alien Superstar” mode and bringing their Renaissance World Tour fashions to the movies.

Whether you missed the Renaissance World Tour the first go-round or just want to relive it all again, Beyonce’s

Metallics, silver, fringe, cowboy hats and boots became top trends during the Renaissance World Tour and it is carrying on into the film. “Beyoncé and her team talked about a sci-fi disco, like a gigantic party in another galaxy or space,” said fashion designer Iris van Herpen to CNN, who created a look for the tour.

Cozy Renaissance Film Fashion

The Renaissance World Tour film premiered, on Friday December 2, and has already topped the Box Office charts with $21 million in ticket sales over a typically quiet Thanksgiving weekend, according to AP. It also has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only is it a box office smash, it’s the top trending topic with the Beyhive bringing their best fashion and moves to the theater. So much so, AMC, the distributing partner of Renaissance issued special rules for Renaissance guests’ attire and behavior.

According to Vanity Fair, the AMC website posted special rules for showtimes. “If parts of your outfit will potentially block other viewers from the screen, please remove them as the film begins (ex. headwear, wings, etc),” another rule reads. “And please keep in mind that masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons) are not permitted.”

OK, maybe put back the feathers? Here are five cozy and theater-friendly pieces you can rock to witness the magic of Beyoncé’s Renaissance film.

