The Met Gala has seen a cultural shift over the last decade. What once was an elusive event set aside for the who’s who in the industry has evolved into a celebrity-focused event that draws in wide audiences. It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself Joan Rivers or Guilana Rancic, everyone is a fashion critic when it comes to judging how these celebrities interpret the annual Met Gala theme.

The 2023 Met Gala theme honors the iconic fashion juggernaut Karl Lagerfeld in “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

"Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona," Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, said in a statement. "This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld's boundless imagination and passion for innovation." Black celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Cardi B have given us memorable Met Gala moments that topped even the toughest critics' best-dressed list. As we approach the 2023 Met Gala, we're looking back at their culture-shifting looks that were not only high fashion but made statements.

5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget was originally published on hellobeautiful.com