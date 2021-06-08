44 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
was originally published on
globalgrind.com
1. Donda convinced the 19-year-old No I.D. to meet 14-year-old Kanye and “teach him how to do music.”
Source:false
2. He lived in China for a year in the fifth grade.
Source:false
3. Of his time in a Chinese school, Kanye has said “I got A’s and B’s. And I’m not even frontin’.”
Source:false
4. Before he was signed, he would jump on tables during label meetings and scream, “I’m the next Michael Jackson!”
Source:false
5. He was arrested in 2000 for stealing printers from Office Max in a case of mistaken identity.
Source:false
6. At age 13 he wrote a song called “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Source:false
7. And he begged his mother to pay $25 per hour for studio time.
Source:false
8. He sold his first beat to Chicago rapper Gravity for $8,800.
Source:false
9. Then he used the $8,800 to buy Polo clothes and a Jesus Piece.
Source:false
10. Kanye claims he has synesthesia, meaning he can see sounds.
Source:false
11. Kanye studied English at Chicago State University before dropping out to focus on music.
Source:false
12. He once said, “I think I’m gonna move to London. Get a fake-ass British accent like Madonna.”
Source:false
13. Kanye personally asked Seth Rogen and James Franco to perform their spoof of “Bound 2” at his wedding to Kim.
Source:false
14. But it didn’t happen because they all agreed it was a silly idea.
Source:false
15. He once worked as a telemarketer to pay his mother $200 per month in rent, which she demanded.
Source:false
16. Kanye opened two Fatburger restaurants in Chicago through his company KW Foods LLC. Both locations have closed.
Source:false
17. He has claimed to “TiVo rap videos so I can study them. To learn what steps to take to crush them all.”
Source:false
18. He narrowly avoided another infamous rant when Common’s “They Say” was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collab at the Grammy’s over “Heard ‘Em Say” and “Gold Digger.”
Source:false
19. But he apologized to Common when “Late Registration” beat “Be” for Best Rap Album that year.
Source:false
20. After the Taylor Swift incident, Mos Def visited Kanye’s home and told him to flee the U.S.
Source:false
21. Kanye took Mos Def’s advice, escaping to Japan, then Rome, before settling in Hawaii for six months to record “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”
Source:false
22. Also after Taylor Swift, “South Park” fried him for two hours in a parody episode titled, “Fishsticks.”
Source:false
23. While recording MBDTF, he asked food delivery men for their opinions on the album when they stopped by his studio.
Source:false
24. He made Pusha T re-write his verse on “Runaway” four times. Each time, pushing Pusha T to get more angry.
Source:false
25. He used his own money to finance the “Glow in the Dark Tour” when Best Buy backed out of sponsoring it.
Source:false
26. He made his first beat in the seventh grade.
Source:false
27. The beat was for a “sexual video game.” “The main character was, like, a giant penis,” he explained. “It was like Mario Brothers, but the ghosts were, like, vaginas.”
Source:false
28. The idea was abandoned due to the “labor intensive process.” “It literally took me all night to do a step, ’cause the penis, y’know, had little feet and eyes.”
Source:false
29. We know he’s from the Chi, but he was actually born in Atlanta.
Source:false
30. His father, Ray, was a photojournalist and Christian Counselor in ATL, while his mother was an English professor at Clark Atlanta.
Source:false
31. Thanks to hip-hop, we know that Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris, while North West was conceived in Florence. TMI?
Source:false
32. Kanye paid $35,000 to shoot the “Through The Wire” music video.
Source:false
33. Initially, Chaka Khan refused to clear the sample for “Through The Wire.”
Source:false
34. Kanye brought Chaka’s son to a BBQ and played him the “Through The Wire” music video. Two weeks later, Chaka cleared the sample.
Source:false
35. Michael Jackson called Kanye to compliment the jacket he wore in the “Stronger” music video.
Source:false
36. He’s thought of becoming a male porn star “once or twice.”
Source:false
37. He invested two million dollars and over a year of work into creating his sophomore album.
Source:false
38. Kanye and Jay Z performed “N*ggas In Paris” 12 times in a row on one night in Paris.
Source:false
39. Kanye recorded “The College Dropout” in Los Angeles while recovering from his car accident in 2002.
Source:false
40. After the success of “College Dropout,” Kanye bought himself an 18th century aquarium with 30 koi fish.
Source:false
41. Kanye once had a blog called KanyeUniverseCity.com.
Source:false
42. In 2008, he posted a nude picture of Kim to his blog as he dubbed her his “girl of the week.”
Source:false
43. One week later, he posted a picture of Kourtney Kardashian in a bra and made her his “girl of the week.” Awkward?
Source:false
44. Before Bey’s digital album, Kanye planned a theatrical release for all of the music videos from “Late Registration.”
Source:false