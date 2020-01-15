Five of the Best Philly Hair Salons That Specialize in Black Hair

Let’s face it, ladies! Finding a good hairstylist is harder than finding a soulmate. No one wants to leave out of the salon with a botched job, especially when the cost for a simple wash and go is nearly $50. And the struggle becomes even more real when you have 4A-4C. Not to worry, we are giving you 7 of the top hair salons that specialize in hair.
1. Laid Pretty Boutique
This salon is for those who are particularly careful about the products that they use on their hair. Laid Pretty Boutique offers a variety of plant-based products that are alcohol-free. These products are especially great for colored or chemically processed hair. Oh, and did we mention they also provide organic facials.
2. La Fleur Studio
Located in the heart of Wissahickon Avenue, La Fleur studio is specializes in natural hair care with its hydration hair masks and scalp exfoliating treatments. Owner, Dominique Atkinson is a one-woman-show who provides professional and fast customer service.
3. Twisted By Khris
This one is for my ladies who love a good protective style. Mobile stylist, Khristian Seabrooks specializes in twists and faux-locs for a great price. Our advice to you is to book her a month in advance because her availability fills up fast.
4. Lavish JC Salon
Hey, Future Brides! Lavish JC Salon offers happy-ever-after hair for your perfect day. Owner, Jenée Brockington specializes in bridal parties and also caters to natural hair with her oatmeal-based products.
5. Nbeauty Inc
Looking for a salon that can re-create hair looks from your favorite celebrity? Nbeauty Inc has you covered. Located in Upper North Philadelphia, the salon offers celebrity-inspired hair. Owner, Naeemah Johnson has styled the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Kim, and many more.