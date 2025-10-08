27 Notable Country Music Crossovers

2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year for country music, as the genre’s mainstream momentum shows no signs of slowing down. What started as a resurgence has turned into a full-blown cultural moment, fueled by artists who blur the lines between country, pop, rock, and hip-hop.

From BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You’re Happy to classics like Ray Charles’ Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, here are 27 notable crossover albums and singles that prove country’s reach has never been wider.

1. BigXThaPlug – ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ (2025) Released in August 2025, BigXthaPlug collaborated with several prominent country artists on this genre-blending rap and country album; I Hope You’re Happy. You’ll find collaborations with country music stars Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

2. Chappell Roan – ‘The Giver’ (2025) Chappell Roan surprised many when she dropped her first country single, The Giver, which earned the pop star a country No. 1 single.

3. Post Malone – ‘F-1 Trillion’ (2024) Released in August 2024, Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, quickly became a hit in the world of country music. The Album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The tracks on the album feature several major country stars lending their talents, like Tim McGraw on Wrong Ones, Blake Shelton on Pour Me a Drink and Morgan Wallen on I Had Some Help.

4. Shaboozey – ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ (2024) Shaboozey combines hip-hop and country in a blended album for his major label debut. Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on US Top Country Albums charts. A Bar Song (Tipsy) broke a few records for the emerging artist, being the first male black artist to have a song top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts at the same time, as well as the first male black artist to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time. It spent seven weeks on top of the latter chart, surpassing the record set by Carrie Underwood’s Jesus, Take the Wheel.

5. Beyoncé – ‘COWBOY CARTER’ (2024) Beyoncé’s foray into country started with the release of COWBOY CARTER in March 2024. The album was aided by the release of the single Texas Hold ‘Em during Super Bowl LVIII. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim, along with a No. 1 debut on the Billboard’s 200 and Top Country Album charts, making her the first female black artist with a No. 1 country album. The album features a variety of artists from across the industry, including Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Willie Nelson.

6. Jelly Roll – ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ (2023) With his first full country album, Jelly Roll launched himself into the cultural spotlight, peaking at No.2 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and 200 charts, respectively. It led to him winning the New Artist of the Year award at the 2023 Country Music Awards.

7. Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road – Remix’ (2019) Teaming up with Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix, Lil Nas X became a household name seemingly overnight with the hip-hop/country fusion that is Old Town Road. The song reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before the magazine removed it, citing it did not “fit” the genre. Despite this, the song still reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. Lady Gaga – ‘Joanne’ (2016) Lady Gaga’s turn to a country sound on this album about family, loss and life was partly influenced by the loss of her aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Her experience acting on American Horror Story is also cited as an influence on the creative process for the album.

9. Steven Tyler – ‘We’re All Somebody from Somewhere’ (2016) It took rock legend Steven Tyler 46 years to debut a solo album, made all the more surprising by the fact that We’re All Somebody from Somewhere was a country album. The album debuted at No. 19 and No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 and Top Country Albums charts respectively.

10. Vince Neil – ‘Home Sweet Home’ (2014) Justin Moore covered the 1985 power ballad by Mötley Crüe in a duet with heavy metal frontman Vince Neil. The song was part of the compilation album Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe.

11. Sheryl Crow – ‘Feels Like Home’ (2013) While Sheryl Crow has certainly flirted with the country sound years prior to Feels Like Home‘s release, the singer-songwriter made her country record debut in 2013. The album debuted at No. 7 and No. 3 on Billboard’s 200 and Top Country Albums charts respectively.

12. Lionel Richie – ‘Tuskegee’ (2012) For his 10th studio album, Lionel Richie decided to reimagine several hits from his career with several more country artists. The album features tracks like Sail On, Lady, Easy and All Night Long with artists such as McGraw, Kenny Rogers, Nelson and Jimmy Buffett.

13. Kid Rock – ‘Born Free’ (2010) Kid Rock’s transition of his sound from hip-hop, to heavy rock, to southern rock and finally country is quite the feat, considering how authentic his sounds has been along the way. While Born Free isn’t his first foray into country, it’s the first full country album he’s released. The album would go on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

14. Darius Rucker – ‘Learn to Live’ (2008) The Hootie & The Blowfish frontman’s solo career started off in 2002 with Back to Then, a R&B album. It’d be another six years until Darius Rucker would release Learn to Live, his first country effort, and hasn’t looked back since. Learn to Live debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and its single Alright managed to be there album’s third No.1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

15. Jessica Simpson – ‘Do You Know’ (2008) Jessica Simpson’s first effort to “return to her roots” in country music with 2008’s Do You Know. The album debuted at No.1 and No.4 on Billboard’s Country Albums and 200 charts respectively. She hasn’t released a studio album since.

16. Bon Jovi – ‘Lost Highway’ (2007) The legendary arena rock band Bon Jovi decided to take a detour in Nashville with their sound on 2007’s Lost Highway, after the success of their 2006 single Who Says You Can’t Go Home. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Dutch, German, Japanese, Swiss and U.S. charts.

17. Bret Michaels – ‘Freedom of Sound’ (2005) Coinciding with his time as a judge on Nashville Star, Poison frontman Bret Michaels’ entry into the country music scene with Freedom of Sound features country covers of Poison’s Every Rose Has Its Thorn and Something to Believe In.

18. Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow – ‘Picture’ (2001) While Rock and Crow already appear on this list, Picture was their breakthrough in country music prior to the release of their debut country albums. The song ended up netting them Vocal Event of the Year at the 2003 CMAs, due to its critical and commercial success. The song would go on to peak at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

19. Beastie Boys – ‘Country Mike’s Greatest Hits’ (2000) The Beastie Boys recorded a full-length country LP for friends and family for Christmas 2000. Country Mike’s Greatest Hits is not available anywhere officially, but you can find the songs on YouTube.

20. Eagles – ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ (1975) The legendary rock band Eagles released Lyin’ Eyes as the second single off of 1975’s One of These Nights. The song would go on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

21. Tina Turner – ‘Tina Turns the Country On!’ (1974) Ike Turner, Tina Turner’s husband at the time, thought it best for the legendary rock singer to have her debut solo effort as a country album, to expose her to a wider audience. Tina Turns the Country On! who end up netting her a Grammy nomination.

22. The Pointer Sisters – ‘Fairytale’ (1974) From the album That’s a Plenty, Fairytale would become the group’s second top-40 hit as a quartet. The Pointer Sisters became the first all-black group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry thanks to the song. Fairytale peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

23. Olivia Newton-John ‘Long Live Love’ (1974) Six songs off the record would go on to represent the UK at 1974’s Eurovision.

24. Elvis Presley – ‘Elvis Country (I’m 10,000 Years Old)’ (1971) Majority of the tracks off of Elvis Presley’s first full country album came from five days of recording sessions in June of 1970. While the “King of Rock & Roll” had flirted with the country sounds for most of his career up to that point, he had not put out a dedicated country record until Elvis Country (I’m 10,000 Years Old).

25. Ringo Starr – ‘Beaucoups of Blues’ (1970) Ringo Starr’s second solo album after The Beatles had split, peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard 200. It would receive more acclaim later on, despite being only a moderate success at the time.

26. Bob Dylan – ‘Nashville Skyline’ (1969) Bob Dylan had experimented with country music before, but Nashville Skyline is where he fully dove into the genre. The album was pretty successful, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200.