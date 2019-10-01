21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week

If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game.
As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we’re seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It’s great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we’ve seen a lot of teeny weeny afro’s and short hairstyles embraced on the runway.
Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style.
Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!
1. SAINT LAURENT
The TWA reigned during fashion month! We love see cropped cuts that show off incredible bone structure!
2. CHRISTIAN DIOR
Keep it simple with two braids for instant style.
3. DRIES VAN NOTEN
Tiny cornrows are a great style.
4. DRIES VAN NOTEN
Diamonds and emnbellishemnts aren’t just for your ears and your clothes. We love that we’re dipping into a Carnival-esq fantasy style and playing with it on the face!
5. DRIES VAN NOTEN
We love this sequin fitted hat – talk about a major upgrade for when you are having a bad hair day!
6. DRIES VAN NOTEN
Pearls have been trending as an accessory all during fashion month. We love these adhesives placed on one ear for a beautiful (and temporary) adjustment.
7. DRIES VAN NOTEN
Come through Type 4 afro!
8. DRIES VAN NOTEN
A slicked back hairstyle works with both natural and relaxed hair. Tie it down and let it set for at least 30 minutes if your hair is on the kinkier side.
9. ISSEY MIYAKE
Afro spotting!
10. ISSEY MIYAKE
Straight back braids are always great for vacation style and give an opportunity to put on a floppy hat with ease.
11. CELINE
We either see TWA’s or huge afro’s – I loved seeing this medium size afro on the runway. Also, I love the simple eye makeup of just lining her eyes on top and the bottom to help them pop.
12. CELINE
No makeup makeup continues to trend, which is perfect for the girls that only have 10 minutes in the morning.
13. OFF-WHITE
Sometimes all you need is a simple lip gloss.
14. OFF-WHITE
Another TWA sighting!
15. OFF-WHITE
Are we finally moving away from the Instagram brow? Natural brows reigned supreme during Paris Fashion Week.
16. OFF-WHITE
It’s all about skincare and it showed with barely there makeup at Off-White.
17. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
The small bantu knots in the front along with the side buns make for a fun look on a hot day.
18. ELIE SAAB
This 70s style afro is giving me all the life!
19. ELIE SAAB
Hair wraps have always been in style but I love to see them on the runway and the red carpet. It just adds elegance and a sense of royalty to any look.
20. ALTUZARRA
Add a little highlighter in the dip of your cateye for a barely there bling effect.
21. BALMAIN
Color eyeliner is not going away and we love that it’s an easy way to get into the bold eye trend.