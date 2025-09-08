Listen Live
2025 CMA Awards Finalists Have Been Announced!

Published on September 8, 2025

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Source: Megan Moroney accepts the New Artist of the Year award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

With the 59th Country Music Awards is right around the corner, the CMAs announced their nominees for all categories, including the Broadcast Award Finalists.

This year’s nominees are led by a trio of some of country music’s leading ladies, with Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson picking up six nominations each across the CMAs’ categories. Right behind them is Zach Top with five nominations, while Riley Green & Cody Johnson earned four nominations.

The 59th CMA Awards take place Nov. 19, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

From the Musician of the Year award to the highly-coveted Entertainer of the Year award, here’s all 12 of the major award categories:

2025 CMA Awards Finalists Have Been Announced!  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

1. Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Brent Mason – Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Derek Wells – Guitar

2. Musical Event of the Year

  • Don’t Mind if I Do – Riley Green & Ella Langley
  • Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll
  • I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood 
  • Pour Me a Drink – Post Malone & Blake Shelton
  • You Had to Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

3. Song of the Year

  • 4x4xU – Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere & Lainey Wilson
  • Am I Okay? – Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird & Megan Moroney
  • I Never Lie – Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top
  • Texas – Johnny Clawson, John Dorr, Lalo Guzman & Kyle Sturrock
  • You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green, Ella Langley & Aaron Raitiere

4. Album of the Year

  • Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
  • Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
  • F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
  • I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen
  • Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

5. Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson
