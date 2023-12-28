Listen Live
2024 Movie Watchlist: 20 Must-See Films

Published on December 28, 2023

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

2024 is looking like the Year of Cinema! Gear up for a wave of sequels, trilogies, and origin stories hitting the silver screen. This cinematic year is uniquely marked by the arrival of films that experienced delays amidst Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the strikes posed challenges, pushing back productions & release timelines for some movies, the upcoming year promises a handful of gems for cinephiles. Beyond the sequels— you can expect long-awaited biopics, highly anticipated animation films, and terrifying horror projects.

Let’s dive into what is slated to be an exciting year at the box office! Keep scrolling to explore 20 theatrical releases you can expect in 2024… 

1. Bob Marley: One Love

Release Date: February 14

2. Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 Source:Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 26

3. Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14th

 

4. Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King Source:Walt Disney Studios

Release Date: December 20

5. Mean Girls 2

Release Date: January 12

6. Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys 4 Source:Getty

Release Date: June 14

7. A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One Source:Paramount Pictures

Release Date: June 28

8. Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 Source:Universal Studios

Release Date: July 3

9. Lift

Release Date: January 12

10. Venom 3

Venom 3 Source:Sony Pictures

Release Date: November 8

11. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release Date: May 22

12. Back to Black

Back to Black Source:Focus Features

Release Date: May 10

13. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Release Date: April 12

14. Nosferatu

Nosferatu Source:Focus Features

Release Date: December 25

15. Wicked: Part One

Wicked: Part One Source:Universal Pictures

Release Date: November 27

16. Kung Fu Panda 4

Release Date: March 8

17. Saw XI

Saw XI Source:Lionsgate

Release Date: September 27

18. Winnie the Pooh 2: Blood & Honey

Winnie the Pooh 2: Blood & Honey Source:Jagged Edge Productions

Release Date: February 2024

19. Smile 2

Smile 2 Source:Paramount Pictures

Release Date: October 18

20. Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Source:Paramount Pictures

Release Date: December 20

