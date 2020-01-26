CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Posted 17 hours ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet.

Take a look at all this slayage:

***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

1. Lauren London

Lauren London Source:Getty

2. Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret Bouffe

Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's grand mother Margaret Bouffe Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN

4. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN

5. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

6. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

Let’s peep her perfectly beat face up close.

7. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

This white mink wrap is giving us life!

8. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

9. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

11. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

12. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

13. Jo’zzy

Jo'zzy Source:Getty

14. Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola Source:WENN

15. Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun Source:Getty

16. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

17. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

18.

Source:WENN

19.

Source:WENN

20. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

21. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

22. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

23. Dreezy

Dreezy Source:Getty

24. Dreezy

Dreezy Source:Getty

25. Yola

Yola Source:WENN

Best New Artist nominee, Yola, is definitely pretty in pink.

26. Guapdad 4000

Guapdad 4000 Source:Getty

A du-rag with a train…this is a first!

27. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

28. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X

29. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

30. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard Source:Getty

31. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard Source:Getty

32. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

33. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

34. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

35. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

36. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

37. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator Source:Getty

38. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator Source:Getty

39. Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson Source:Getty

40. Common

Common Source:Getty

41. Common

Common Source:Getty

42. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

43. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

44. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

45. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

46. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

47. John Legend

John Legend Source:Getty

48. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:Getty

49. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:Getty

50. DaBaby

DaBaby Source:Getty

51. DaBaby

DaBaby Source:Getty
