20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry
In Hip-Hop, few names have symbolized beauty, success, and legendary status like Halle Berry. Across generations, rappers have used her name as a metaphor for the ultimate prize — the woman you want, the excellence you chase, the height you dream of reaching.
Halle herself has said she loves hearing her name in songs. And honestly, who wouldn’t?
Here’s a look at 20 rap songs — from the ‘90s to now — where Halle Berry gets her flowers.
Related:
20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry was originally published on hot1009.com
1. “Elevators (Me & You)” — OutKast
2. “It’s Mine” — Nas feat. Mobb Deep
3. “The $20 Sack Pyramid” — Dr. Dre feat. The D.O.C. & Snoop Dogg
4. “Work It” — Missy Elliott
5. “Why” — Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton
6. “Macs and Dons” — The Notorious B.I.G.
7. “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” — Hurricane Chris feat. Superstarr
“Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry…”
(The entire hook repeats her name. Literally an anthem just about her.)
8. “March Madness” — Future
“Ballin’ like I’m Kobe, Halle Berry, woo!”
9. “The New Workout Plan” — Kanye West
10. “Miami” — Nicki Minaj
11. “Threat” — Jay-Z
12. “Versace (Remix)” — Drake
13. “Money Trees” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock
14. “Beach Is Better” — Jay-Z
15. “Round of Applause” — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake
16. “Bath Salts” — DMX feat. Jay-Z & Nas
17. “R.I.P.” — Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz
18. “Halle Berry” — $NOT feat. Juicy J
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025