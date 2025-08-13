Listen Live
Entertainment

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

Published on August 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage / Arturo Holmes/WireImage

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

In Hip-Hop, few names have symbolized beauty, success, and legendary status like Halle Berry. Across generations, rappers have used her name as a metaphor for the ultimate prize — the woman you want, the excellence you chase, the height you dream of reaching.

Halle herself has said she loves hearing her name in songs. And honestly, who wouldn’t?

Here’s a look at 20 rap songs — from the ‘90s to now — where Halle Berry gets her flowers.

Related:

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. “Elevators (Me & You)” — OutKast

2. “It’s Mine” — Nas feat. Mobb Deep

3. “The $20 Sack Pyramid” — Dr. Dre feat. The D.O.C. & Snoop Dogg

4. “Work It” — Missy Elliott

5. “Why” — Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton

6. “Macs and Dons” — The Notorious B.I.G.

7. “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” — Hurricane Chris feat. Superstarr

“Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry…”

(The entire hook repeats her name. Literally an anthem just about her.)

8. “March Madness” — Future

“Ballin’ like I’m Kobe, Halle Berry, woo!”

9. “The New Workout Plan” — Kanye West

10. “Miami” — Nicki Minaj

11. “Threat” — Jay-Z

12. “Versace (Remix)” — Drake

13. “Money Trees” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock

14. “Beach Is Better” — Jay-Z

15. “Round of Applause” — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake

16. “Bath Salts” — DMX feat. Jay-Z & Nas

17. “R.I.P.” — Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz

18. “Halle Berry” — $NOT feat. Juicy J

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close