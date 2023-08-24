Listen Live
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League

Published on August 24, 2023

fantasy football punishment for the 2023 football fantasy season

If you come in last place in your fantasy footkball league, it is common to have to face a punishment as a consequence.

These punishments vary and are often “lighthearted” and humorous, intended to add an extra layer of fun and competition to the league for the season.

Some popular punishments include body waxing, dressing up like an animal, getting a tattoo chosen by the rest of the league, competing in unusual contests such as amateur bodybuilding or stand-up comedy, and enduring activities like jumping into a lake or pond.

People implement punishments for finishing last in fantasy football for several reasons:

  1. Encouraging Active Participation – Punishments can prevent managers from quitting or neglecting their teams if they have a poor start to the season.

  2. Adding Humor and Entertainment – It provides entertainment not only for the league members but sometimes for friends and family who may witness or hear about the punishments.

  3. Balancing the Joy and Misery – While winners celebrate their success, having punishments for last-place finishers ensures there is a balance in acknowledging both the joy of victory and the disappointment of defeat. It prevents managers from feeling left out or forgotten if they finish at the bottom.

However, it’s important that all league members agree upon the punishments and that they are conducted in good spirit, without crossing any personal boundaries or causing harm.

Take a look at our list of 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League below!

1. Body Waxing

Body Waxing Source:Getty

The last-place finisher has to endure a body waxing session.

2. The Waffle House

The Waffle House Source:Getty

The loser is obligated to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House restaurant, with each waffle consumed deducting an hour from the sentence.

3. Hair Color Makeover

Hair Color Makeover Source:Getty

The last-place finisher must dye their hair in a bold and unconventional color chosen by the league.

4. Physical Endurance Test

Physical Endurance Test Source:Getty

The person who finishes last must complete a challenging physical activity or endurance test, such as a marathon or tough obstacle course race.

5. Play in a U.S. Open Qualifier

Play in a U.S. Open Qualifier Source:Getty

The last-place finisher is required to participate in a local U.S. Open qualifier for a different sport or activity.

6. The Loser Tattoo

The Loser Tattoo Source:Getty

The last-place finisher has to get a tattoo chosen by the rest of the league.

7. Trophy Design

Trophy Design Source:Getty

The person who finishes last is responsible for designing and creating a unique, personalized trophy for the league winner.

8. Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up Comedy Source:Getty

The last-place finisher must try their hand at stand-up comedy at an open mic night.

9. Take the SAT/ACT

Take the SAT/ACT Source:Getty

The person who finishes at the bottom has to take the SAT or ACT exam, even if they aren’t planning to attend college.

10. Mystery Food Challenge

Mystery Food Challenge Source:Getty

The loser participates in a challenge where they have to eat unusual or bizarre foods chosen by the other league members.

11. Public Embarrassment

Public Embarrassment Source:Getty

The loser has to wear a ridiculous costume or outfit of the league’s choice and spend a day in a popular public place.

12. Donation Challenge

Donation Challenge Source:Getty

The last-place finisher has to donate a certain amount of money to a charity chosen by the league.

13. Singing Karaoke

Singing Karaoke Source:Getty

The loser is required to perform karaoke in front of the rest of the league.

14. Serve as a Butler

Serve as a Butler Source:Getty

The loser becomes a butler for the league’s draft party, catering to everyone’s needs throughout the event.

15. One Last-Place Trophy

One Last-Place Trophy Source:Getty

Create one trophy specifically for the last-place finisher, who will have to keep it for a year.

16. Caged Animal

Caged Animal Source:Getty

The person who finishes last has to spend a day volunteering at an animal shelter, taking care of the animals.

17. Dodgeball with Fruit

Dodgeball with Fruit Source:n/a

The loser must participate in a game of dodgeball using fruit instead of regular dodgeballs.

18. Social Media Takeover

Social Media Takeover Source:Getty

The loser’s social media accounts are handed over to the rest of the league members for a day, allowing them to post funny and embarrassing content.

19. Chore Day

Chore Day Source:Getty

The last-place finisher becomes the designated “chore slave” for a day, completing all the household chores requested by the league members.

20. Personalized License Plate

Personalized License Plate Source:Getty

The loser has to drive around with a custom license plate that displays an embarrassing fantasy football-related message.

