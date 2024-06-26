Listen Live
The History of the 16th Pick in the NBA Draft

Published on June 26, 2024

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The Philadelphia Sixers have the 16th pick in this year’s (2024) NBA Draft, which isn’t the best positioning, but still high enough to get a steal in the draft if the right player still remains on the board.
The NBA Draft is one of, if not the most memorable moment in anyone’s professional Basketball career. Where you are drafted is determined based on what you’ve showcased in college or internationally.

Usually the emphasis of ‘getting the best player’ of the draft is over after the first 10-15 picks, as everyone else is usually written off as mediocre, but that is not always the case. There have been some true professionals that have had a successful career in the NBA despite being drafted outside the lottery (picks 1-14). As we focus on pick #16, there are some notable players who were selected at this position.

The Sixers landed the 16th pick three times in the last 25 years. Last time Philadelphia had the 16th pick was in 2011, where they selected . Three years prior in 2008, they selected with the 16th pick, and selected Jiri Welsch with the 16th pick in 2002.

Who is the best player to be selected #16 in the NBA Draft?

Metta Sandiford-Artest is arguably the greatest player to be selected with the 16th pick in the NBA draft. Formerly known as Metta World-Peace, Sandiford-Artest has had the most successful career of anyone picked 16th in the draft. Sandiford-Artest went on to make the All-Rookie team in 2000, which led to an incredible year in 2004 where he won Defensive Player of the year, was listed All-NBA and was named an NBA All-star. Sandiford-Artest went on to be apart of four NBA All-Defensive teams before winning his first NBA championship in 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

As the Sixers have this years (2024) 16th pick, we take a look at some of the 16th pick in the last 25 years of the NBA Draft.

Check out the last 25 ’16th Picks’ in the NBA Draft below!

1. Keyonte George – 2023 (Phoenix Suns)

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Source:Getty

2. AJ Griffin – 2022 (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

3. Alperen Sengun – 2021 (Houston Rockets)

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

4. Isaiah Stewart – 2020 (Portland Trailblazers)

Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons Source:Getty

5. Chuma Okeke – 2019 (Orlando Magic)

New York Knicks v Orlando Magic Source:Getty

6. Zhaire Smith – 2018 (Phoenix Suns)

2018 NBA Draft Source:Getty

7. Justin Patton – 2017 (Chicago Bulls)

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

8. Guerschon Yabusele – 2016 (Boston Celtics)

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Source:Getty

9. Terry Rozier III – 2015 (Boston Celtics)

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 07: Terry Rozier III #2 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 07, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,usa,sport,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,match – sport,full body isolated,april,indianapolis,bankers life fieldhouse,indiana,indiana pacers,first quarter – sport,nba pro basketball,miami heat – basketball team,dribbling – sports,terry rozier,sports ball,2024

10. Jusuf Nurkic – 2014 (Chicago Bulls)

Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Two Source:Getty

11. Lucas Nogueira – 2013 (Boston Celtics)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Source:Getty

12. Royce White – 2012 (Houston Rockets)

2012 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot Source:Getty

13. Nikola Vucevic – 2011 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls - Play-In Tournament Source:Getty

14. Luke Babbitt – 2010 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors Source:Getty

15. James Johnson – 2009 (Chicago Bulls)

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls Source:Getty

16. Marreese Speights – 2008 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Source:Getty

17. Nick Young – 2007 (Washington Wizards)

the Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Bobcats in NBA basketball Source:Getty

18. Rodney Carney – 2006 (Chicago Bulls)

NBA Europe Live - Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns - October 10, 2006 Source:Getty

19. Joey Graham – 2005 (Toronto Raptors)

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

20. Kirk Synder – 2004 (Utah Jazz)

NBA 01-18-06: NO Oklahoma City Hornets vs Charlotte Bobcats Source:Getty

21. Troy Bell – 2003 (Boston Celtics)

NBA Europe Games 2003 : San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

22. Jiri Welsch – 2002 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Welsch shoots Source:Getty

23. Kirk Haston – 2001 (Charlotte Hornets)

Kirk Haston #35 Source:Getty

24. Hedo Turkoglu – 2000 (Sacramento Kings)

BKN-LAKERS-KINGS TURKOGLU Source:Getty

25. Metta Sandiford-Artest 1999 (Chicago Bulls)

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets Source:Getty
