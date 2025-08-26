15 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

Looking for a way to celebrate Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank? Houston and its surrounding communities are packed with family-friendly fun that won’t cost you a dime. From lively festivals and outdoor concerts to kid-friendly activities and cultural celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Whether you’re planning to stay in the city or take a drive out to places like Galveston, Spring, Katy or The Woodlands, you’ll find plenty of options to fill your long weekend with excitement. To make your planning easy, we’ve rounded up 15 FREE events happening across the area that the whole family can enjoy. So grab your partner, gather the kids, and get ready to explore everything the Houston area has to offer this Labor Day weekend—without spending a cent!

1. Typhoon Texas Heroes Weekend Date: Saturday to Monday Time: 5PM to 7PM Location: Typhoon Texas Waterpark (555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy) About: “We’re proud to honor the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe. This Labor Day Weekend, First Responders get FREE admission to Typhoon Texas Houston with a valid ID or badge. Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and paramedics—come splash into the holiday with us! Offer valid at the gate only. Additional guests may purchase up to six tickets for $19.99 each.”

2. Paws in the Park Date: Thursday Time: 5PM to 7PM Location: River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston) About: “Treat your dog to a day out filled with shopping, dining, and tail-wagging fun on Thursday, August 28 from 5PM – 7PM. Capture the moment with a complimentary dog portrait with any purchase from a participating pet friendly store or restaurant patio. *Stop by our Puppuccino Station for a sweet whipped cream treat your loyal companion will love. Explore a curated selection of pet pop-ups featuring everything from grooming and vet care to chic pup essentials. Shop and dine with your dog to unlock exclusive perks and don’t miss Bari Ristorante’s tail-wagging Yappy Hour. This event is open to the public and no RSVP is required.”

3. 4th Annual Taco Contest Date: Thursday Time: 6PM to 10PM Location: La Calle Tacos & Tortas (401 Gray St, Houston) About: “Join us for an epic showdown where brave (and slightly loco) souls compete for eternal taco glory… and WIN 500 TACOS!!!”

4. Movies Under the Stars: ‘The Dark Knight’ Date: Thursday Time: 8:30PM to 10:30PM Location: Trebly Park (1515 Fannin St, Houston) About: “Grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant, pull out your lawn blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of The Dark Knight.” Register for free here:

5. H-E-B Presents Broadway on The Hill Date: Friday Time: 8PM Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre About: “Join us for one unforgettable night of theatrical magic as six Houston-born Broadway powerhouses light up the Miller stage — reminding us all that big dreams truly begin at home. Enjoy an evening under the stars singing along to some of your favorite Broadway hits from shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Frozen, Funny Girl, and more!” Tickets are available starting Thursday at 10AM.

6. Urban Harvest Farmers Market Date: Saturday Time: 8AM to 12PM Location: St. John’s School (2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston) About: “Shop farm fresh produce, meats, and more from farmers and ranchers within 180 miles of Houston. Truly local and truly fresh! Every Saturday, rain or shine. Please no pets.”

7. Free Sandcastle Building Lessons Date: Saturday Location: East Beach Time: 11AM, 1PM and 3PM About: “Visitors to East Beach can participate in “Sandcastle Days” to receive free sandcastle-building lessons from a professional sandcastle builder. The lessons will take place at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM. Lessons are by the water’s edge, straight down from the East Beach Pavilion.”

8. Tiki Crawl in Old Town Spring Date: Saturday Time: 11AM to 6PM Location: 403 Main Street, Spring About: “Join us in Old Town Spring for a tropical town-wide celebration as we say goodbye to summer with island flair! The Tiki Crawl is a free, all-day event packed with fun, featuring:🍹 Themed drinks & treats🎉 Games, scavenger hunts, and pop-ups🏆 Prizes & giveaways🌺 Mini-luaus hosted by participating shops🎭 Tropical photo ops, crafts & more.”

9. Bat Watch with a Bat Expert Date: Saturday Time: 7:45PM to 9:15PM Location: Waugh Drive Bridge (Waugh Dr, Houston) About: “Stroll to Waugh Drive Bridge with Buffalo Bayou Partnership and bat specialist, DeAndra Cardenas Ramsey, to see the bat colony up close! During the summer months, the bats can reach a peak population of approximately 300,000 bats. Around sunset, view the Mexican Free-tailed Bats leave the crevices and create a whirlwind-like formation under the bridge. Join De Andrea to learn and discover as she shares the fun facts and insights about these miniature, flying mammals!”

10. Family Fun Day Source:Getty Date: Sunday Time: 2PM to 7PM Location: Food Truck Park (11702 Jones Rd, Houston) About: “Join us for a fun-filled day as we celebrate the new school year with games, delicious food, a vibrant vendor market. We will have vendor market, food, and family-friendly activities.”

11. Labor Day in The Woodlands Date: Sunday Time: 5PM to 9PM Location: 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands About: “Relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor at Waterway Square, from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie-eating contests, and fireworks!”

12. Loose Lace Run Club: Labor Day Run + Parking Lot Social Date: Monday Time: 8:30AM to 11AM Location: Hotel Saint Augustine (4110 Loretto Dr, Houston) About: “Lace up for Labor Day at Hotel Saint Augustine! On Monday, September 1, we’re joining forces with @looselacerunclub for a morning that’s equal parts movement, connection, and good company — with a special guest appearance from Chef @aaronbludorn of @perseidhtx. Choose your own pace — walker, run/walker, or runner — with the longest route just 2 breezy miles. Easy, fun, and heat-conscious.”

13. Bingo Nights at Galveston Island Brewing Date: Monday Time: 5:30PM to 7:30PM Location: Galveston Island Brewing (8423 Stewart Rd, Galveston) About: “Join us for Bingo Mondays at Galveston Island Brewing, from 5:30-7:30PM in the brewhouse. Prizes every round and fun for the whole family. Play is come and go. Get here when you can and leave when you need to. Kitchen open daily until 8pm.”

14. East River’s Beats on the Bayou Date: Monday Time: 6PM to 9PM Location: East River (100 Jensen Dr, Houston) About: “East River’s Beats on the Bayou concert series continues the first Friday of each month, offering an energetic, family-friendly evening of live music along the waterfront from 6 to 9 PM at The Bayou Park. Additional performances are scheduled throughout the year, ensuring the series remains a lively and engaging highlight for the East River community.”