15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About

August marks a powerful celebration of innovation, ownership, and generational impact: Black Business Month.

It’s a time to spotlight the trailblazers who’ve taken their influence beyond the stage, screen, or field and turned it into a blueprint for legacy.

In an industry where creative labor is often separated from financial equity, these figures are reclaiming the narrative—moving from being the face of brands to owning them outright.

Whether it’s redefining beauty standards, revolutionizing the media landscape, or building luxury empires from the ground up, these entrepreneurs aren’t just chasing profit—they’re shifting culture.

Their ventures reflect authenticity, empowerment, and intentionality, rooted in a desire to uplift communities and inspire the next generation of visionaries.

From fashion houses and production companies to wellness brands and tech investments, the impact stretches far beyond the storefront. It’s about access. Ownership. Representation. Power.

Check Out The Top 15 Black Celebrity Business Below

