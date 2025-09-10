12 of the Best Hip-Hop and Rock Crossovers

Offset and JID blew down the house after teaming up with band Drowning Pool for a rock-infused performance of “Bodies” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The song samples the track of the same name by the rock band. The set was a reimagined performance of the nu-metal hit, featuring a creative hip-hop flair that fans couldn’t help but rave about.

The song is a part of Offset’s newest project, Kiari, which released in late August. The album has been acclaimed as the Atlanta rappers’ most accomplished solo efforts.

This isn’t the first time that a hip-hop artist has reimagined their sound with a rock band, or a rock band embracing the a rapper– despite their vast opposition on their sides of the genre map. But as we all know, with the constant evolution of music, not one sound is hailed within one particular genre.

Several bands in the early birth of rap, like Blondie and the Clash, immediately recognized the genre’s organic appeal. Larger bands, such as Aerosmith, followed suit shortly thereafter, with an iconic collaboration with rap group Run-DMC, or the group Anthrax, with a collaboration with Public Enemy.

“Numb/Encore” with Linkin Park and Jay-Z is still hailed as one of the greatest rock and roll and hip-hop collabs by rock and rap fans alike.

So, we’ve come up with a list of some of the greatest hip-hop and rock crossovers. Take a look below.

1. Numb/Encore — Linkin Park & Jay-Z 2. Cobra (Rock Remix) — Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Spiritbox 3. The Omen — DMX & Marilyn Manson 4. This Means War!! Busta Rhymes Feat. Ozzy Osbourne 5. Walk This Way — Run-DMC Feat. Aerosmith 6. N 2 Gether Now — Limp Bizkit & Method Man 7. Clint Eastwood — Gorillaz Feat. Del The Funky Homosapien 8. Play Me — Korn & Nas 9. Bring Tha Noize — Public Enemy & Anthrax 10. Let It Rock — Kevin Rudolf & Lil Wayne 11. Disorder — Slayer & Ice T 12. Good Goodbye — Linkin Park, Pusha T and Stormzy