CLOSE
Malcolm X was assassinated 58 years ago today. Here, we honor his legacy in his own words with some powerful quotes that are still relevant today!
READ MORE:
RELATED: Celebrate The Life Of Malcolm X
RELATED: Fact vs Fiction: Malcolm X, MLK And The Truth About Their Relationship
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant In 2023 was originally published on newsone.com
1. Malcolm X SpeaksSource:false
Malcolm X was assassinated 53 years ago today. On this day, we honor his legacy in his own words.