CLOSE
10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth! was originally published on hot1009.com
1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson
2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend
3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists
6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day
7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron
8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown
More From RnB Philly
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter the Ultimate Father's Day Hookup Contest!
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to Win a Pair of 2-Day VIP Passes to Roots Picnic
-
Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE