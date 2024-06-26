Listen Live
10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips

| 06.26.24
Shannon Sharpe On the red carpet

Source: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)


Former NFL player and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe has created a major second wind in his career as a media spokesperson, first as co-host of Undisputed (a daily talk show by Fox Sports), and now as the sole proprietor and host of his mega-successful weekly podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’.

‘Club Shay Shay’ content has not only broken the internet (especially in 2024), but also caused quite a few frenzies. The interviews are entertaining, informative, and definitely get the people talking!

 

Katt Williams Interview on Club Shay Shay

Rickey Smiley responds to Katt Williams:

“We genuinely wish Katt Williams nothing but the best.” 

 

Mo’Nique’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

D.L. Hughley responds to Mo’Nique:

“It also befuddles the s*** out of me how [she can] be offended about anything, as much s*** as she talks…Mo’Nique is a liar.”

 

Kel Mitchell’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

Tyisha Hampton, Kel’s ex-wife, responds to Kel Mitchell:

“It’s kind of odd how your memory works…do you remember me catching you with a man?”

The post 10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips appeared first on Black America Web.

