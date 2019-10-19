Back To Events

American Diabetes Association “Step Out Walk”

Step Out Walk To Stop Diabetes
  • Date/time: November 2nd
  • Address: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA, 19130
  • Web: More Info

Run or walk in the American Diabetes Association’s “Step Out Walk” Saturday, November 2nd at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Choose how you want to participate, recruit your friends, and help raise funds and awareness for diabetes. More than 1.3 million residents of Pennsylvania live with diabetes, so it’s important for you to register today at diabetes.org/phillywalk.

Source: American Diabetes Association

