American Diabetes Association “Step Out Walk”

- Date/time: November 2nd
- Venue: Step Out Walk To Stop Diabetes
- Address: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA, 19130
- Web: More Info
Run or walk in the American Diabetes Association’s “Step Out Walk” Saturday, November 2nd at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Choose how you want to participate, recruit your friends, and help raise funds and awareness for diabetes. More than 1.3 million residents of Pennsylvania live with diabetes, so it’s important for you to register today at diabetes.org/phillywalk.
