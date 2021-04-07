Back To Events

St. Mathew’s Baptist Church Covid-19 Vaccination on April 10th 2021 – You Must Pre-Register (NO WALK-INS) – AGES 18 and Older

St. Matthews Baptist Church COVID
  • Date/time: April 10th
  • Venue: St. Mathew’s Baptist Church
  • Address: 245 Glassboro Rd, Williamstown, NJ, 08094
St. Matthews Baptist Church COVID

St. Mathew’s Baptist Church and Pastor Gordon have teamed up with Walgreens to facilitate the Covid-19 Vaccination.

The first dose will be given on Saturday, April 10th, and the second dose on Saturday, May 1st.  You must be able to come to get your vaccinations on both dates.  The time for your second appt on May 1st will be the same time as your first appointment on April 10, 2021.

Additionally, this vaccine is for people age 18 and older.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

