Prom Dress Giveaway

2026 Prom Dress Giveaway Flyer
  • Date/time: Mar 10, 3:40pm to Mar 12, 3:40pm
  • Venue: Camden County Office of the Sheriff
  • Address: 520 Market Street, 2nd Floor, Camden, NJ 08012
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office,

Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Department of Corrections, and the Camden County Police Department are proud to present: Say yes to the Prom Dress giveaway.

Schedule an appointment on March 10th to the 12th

Time slots available from 3 PM to 7 PM

To register and learn more visit camdencounty.info/2026PromDress

