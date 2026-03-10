- Date/time: Mar 10, 3:40pm to Mar 12, 3:40pm
- Venue: Camden County Office of the Sheriff
- Address: 520 Market Street, 2nd Floor, Camden, NJ 08012
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office,
Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Department of Corrections, and the Camden County Police Department are proud to present: Say yes to the Prom Dress giveaway.
Schedule an appointment on March 10th to the 12th
Time slots available from 3 PM to 7 PM
To register and learn more visit camdencounty.info/2026PromDress
