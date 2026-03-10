Source: R1 / R1

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office,

Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Department of Corrections, and the Camden County Police Department are proud to present: Say yes to the Prom Dress giveaway.

Schedule an appointment on March 10th to the 12th

Time slots available from 3 PM to 7 PM

To register and learn more visit camdencounty.info/2026PromDress