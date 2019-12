Are you a brother in need of help who lives in South Philly? Join us at Shoprite, 24th & Oregon Ave. for #ManUpPHL. We’re stepping into the lives of black men who are statistically most likely to be victims or perpetrators of gun violence in Phillly and showing them another way with jobs and other resources. Join Solomon Jones and the 100.3 WRNB Street Team from 6p-8p

