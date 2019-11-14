ManUpPHL Brings Brothers Together In Effort To Stop Gun Violence

Monday November 18, 6pm – 8pm

#ManUpPHL. As children continue to fall victim to gun violence in Philadelphia, it’s time for black men to step up. #ManUpPHL brings brothers together in a team effort to stop the killing. By convening the many organizations that are now addressing this issue separately, this community effort will create space for men from all walks of life to unite to stop the violence. Click here to sign up for this important initiative.

Location: 502 N. 17th St., Winnet Student Life Building, 2nd floor

