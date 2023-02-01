Gun BuyBack: Save A Life, Turn In A Gun

Gun Buyback happening this Saturday February 4th, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm
Masjidullah
The Center for Human Excellence
7401 Limekiln Pike
Philadelphia PA 19138
$100 Shoprite gift card for a long gun or rifle
$200 Visa gift card for a working handgun or semi-automatic firearm
No questions asked. For more information, call 215-667-9870.
SIGN UP FOR THE RNB PHILLY NEWSLETTER
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Your email will be shared with rnbphilly.com and subject to its Privacy Policy