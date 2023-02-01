On Air

Gun BuyBack: Save A Life, Turn In A Gun

Philly Gun Buy Back Event
  • Date/time: February 4th, 10:00am to 2:00pm

 

 

Gun Buyback happening this Saturday February 4th, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm
Masjidullah
The Center for Human Excellence
7401 Limekiln Pike
Philadelphia PA 19138
$100 Shoprite gift card for a long gun or rifle
$200 Visa gift card for a working handgun or semi-automatic firearm

No questions asked. For more information, call 215-667-9870.

