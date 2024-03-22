- Date/time: Apr 6, 8:00am to 2:30pm
- Venue: Christiana Care John H. Ammon Medical Education Center
- Address: 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road Newark, DE 19718
Empowering Our Sisters: Our Journey to Wellness Health Summit
Wilmington (DE) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Incorporated, is holding its 10th annual wellness event, Empowering Our Sisters: Our Journey to Wellness Health Summit on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the ChristianaCare John H. Ammon Medical Education Center. (We are back in person!!!)
This event is for women ages 18 and older only.
This event will focus on health and wellness topics affecting women of color over the lifespan.
The summit will include: Health Screenings, Healthy Living and Community Resource Exhibitors, Dynamic Professional and Expert Speakers, Prizes, and Giveaways.
Lunch and a lite breakfast will be provided.
Wilmington (DE) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., chartered on March 6, 1949 in New Castle County, has over 300 members. The chapter is a non-profit organization that provides community service through its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust.
To find out more about their programming, please visit their chapter website www.dstwilmingtonde.org.
