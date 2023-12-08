Driving Black Business For The Holidays w/ Mina SayWhat – Powered by Nissan!

- Date/time: Dec 20, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and RnBPhilly.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/678837194389345
Mina SayWhat from RnB Philly talks with three Philadelphia Black Business owners about their companies and the power of the Black Dollar!
Watch LIVE Wednesay, Dec 20th, 7pm on the RnB Philly Facebook and Classix Philly Facebook pages, RnB Philly YouTube, RnBPhilly.com and ClassixPhilly.com!
