Driving Black Business for the Holidays – Powered by Nissan

- Date/time: Nov 15, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and RNBPhilly.com
Wednesday, Nov 15th, 7pm –
Lady B from Classix Philly talks with three Philadelphia Black Business Owners about their companies and the power of the Black Dollar!
Watch Live on the RnB Philly and Classix Philly Facebook and YouTube Pages, RnBPhilly.com and ClassixPhilly.com!
-
