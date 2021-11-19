Join us for 6ABC presents: City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration in partnership with Bank of America on Thursday, December 2nd 5pm-8pm at the North Apron of City Hall.

Ceremony begins but we encourage you to arrive by 5pm so you can enjoy entertainment and free giveaways! If you cannot attend, watch live on 6ABC!”

