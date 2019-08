Join us August 22nd, from 8am-3pm for the 2019 Back 2 School Event at the School of the Future. Vendors, live entertainment, free cuts & curls, backpack giveaways, and much more! This is a free event, for more info visit www.philasd.org.

Sponsored By: My Philly Lawyer, Boost Mobile, Forman Mills, Foot Locker, PECO, Pa Distance Learning, and GetAround.

