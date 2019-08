Community Events

Saturday August 17th, 10:30 am to 12 pm

Community Healing Campaign to stop the violence. Women from across the City will be gathering to launch a citywide Community Healing Campaign to Stop the Violence!

Location: Wadsworth Plaza, 1600 Wadsworth Avenue, Philadelphia

Info: For more information text or call 833-722-4748 or email CommunityHP2019@gmail.com

Saturday September 7th, 10 am to 6 pm

Delaware River Festival. This event features R&B artist Montell Jordan! Plus educational fun for families, on-the-water activities, games and crafts for kids, music, and much more! For a full list of activities for the Delaware River Festival visit www.delawareriverfest.org

Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park, Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103