Community Events

Saturday August 17th, 10:30 am to 12 pm
Community Healing Campaign to stop the violence. Women from across the City will be gathering to launch a citywide Community Healing Campaign to Stop the Violence!
Location: Wadsworth Plaza, 1600 Wadsworth Avenue, Philadelphia
Info: For more information text or call 833-722-4748 or email CommunityHP2019@gmail.com.
Saturday September 7th, 10 am to 6 pm
Delaware River Festival. This event features R&B artist Montell Jordan! Plus educational fun for families, on-the-water activities, games and crafts for kids, music, and much more! For a full list of activities for the Delaware River Festival visit www.delawareriverfest.org
Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park, Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103
Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delaware-river-festival-featuring-camden-jam-and-more-tickets-63282222832?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Saturday September 7th, 10am – 3pm
Collegefest 2019: Your five best hours in Philly. Campus Philly’s iconic CollegeFest returns to Dilworth Park at City Hall on Saturday, September 7, 2019!!! All students are welcome – skip the check-in line by registering TODAY for express check-in!
Location: Philadelphia City Hall