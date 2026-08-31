Source: Mikhail Davidovich / Getty

New Jersey Makes COVID-Era Cocktails-To-Go Permanent

New Jersey residents can officially keep ordering cocktails to go. Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed legislation Friday, Aug. 28, making permanent the pandemic-era rules that allow eligible restaurants, bars and other licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption.

The temporary rules, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling hospitality businesses, had been scheduled to expire Sept. 1. Under the new law, qualifying establishments can sell mixed drinks in closed and sealed containers and deliver certain alcoholic beverages to customers for off-site consumption.

“Cocktails to-go worked, customers liked it, and small businesses told us it was another way to bring in revenue. Today, we’re making it permanent,” Sherrill said.

The legislation also expands options for New Jersey craft distilleries, allowing them to sell and deliver certain products under specified conditions. To-go cocktails must be properly sealed, with the legislation limiting mixed drinks to containers of no more than 16 fluid ounces.

Daniel Klim, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association, called the measure a “meaningful solution” for the hospitality industry, saying it provides customers with a convenient option while giving restaurants and bars another source of revenue.

What began as a temporary pandemic measure has now become a permanent part of New Jersey’s hospitality landscape.