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Cosmetic treatments to refresh aging skin without surgery include microneedling and chemical peels. You can also get dermal fillers and vein treatments.

Real Simple says that dull skin and sun damage can appear in your 20s, but consistent use of sunscreen and antioxidants can help. In addition, dry and saggy skin can start in your 40s, which can accelerate aging.

People are looking to cosmetic treatments for skin rejuvenation, but many don’t want to go under the knife. Here are the top nonsurgical cosmetic treatments they opt for.

Microneedling

As the name suggests, microneedling uses very small needles to create controlled micro-injuries. This is done to prompt the skin’s natural healing response, as well as encourage collagen and elastin production.

As a result, you’ll experience softer fine lines and better, more even texture in the skin. This procedure can also reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and address some sun damage.

What’s great is that there’s little downtime (some temporary redness or sensitivity can happen, though). Most people need several treatments to get optimal results. They also combine it with other treatments after consultation with a qualified provider.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are great for those who have dull or unevenly pigmented skin. This cosmetic procedure gives skin a smoother and fresher appearance.

During treatment, a chemical solution is applied to remove damaged outer layers of skin, and this encourages newer skin to emerge. Chemical peels can target:

Fine lines

Discoloration

Rought texture

Some forms of sun damage

Like with microneedling, multiple sessions are often required to result in your desired effect. Do note that those with darker skin tones may have higher risks of prolonged color changes, so it’s important to consult with a qualified professional.

Dermal Fillers

Aging doesn’t just affect your skin texture; as you get older, you also lose facial volume, which can make your cheeks look flatter. It can also deepen folds and creases.

One way to regain that volume without going under the knife is to use dermal fillers. You don’t have to get dramatic results either; carefully placed filler can create a more rested appearance while preserving natural facial movement and proportions.

Results are temporary, though, so it’s essential to keep up with maintenance appointments if you want to look the same over time.

Vein Treatments

Many people experience spider veins and small broken blood vessels as they become older. Non-surgical vein treatments from an advanced vein treatment center can help reduce their appearance without traditional surgery.

For example, for facial spider veins and broken capillaries, dermatologists can use laser or light-based treatments. On the legs, sclerotherapy is a common option. Depending on the number, size, and location of the vessels, you may need multiple sessions to address all of the spider veins and broken blood vessels.

Consider These Cosmetic Treatments

If you want to fight the signs of aging, but don’t want to go through surgery, then there are several cosmetic treatments available to consider. These often have little downtime as well, so they’re great for busy lifestyles.

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