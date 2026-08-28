American Airlines Adds Three New European Routes From Philadelphia

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Philadelphia travelers will have three more European destinations to choose from next summer as American Airlines expands its international service from Philadelphia International Airport.

American announced new nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Porto, Portugal; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Vienna, Austria, as part of its summer 2027 schedule. The new routes will give travelers more options for European vacations without connecting through another airport.

The airline plans to launch daily seasonal service to Porto and Vienna while bringing back nonstop service to Reykjavik. American expects the new routes to strengthen Philadelphia’s role as one of its major international hubs.

The Porto route will mark American’s first nonstop service between Philadelphia and the Portuguese city. The airline already connects Philadelphia with Lisbon, giving travelers another way to explore Portugal.

American also plans to begin service to Vienna in May 2027. The new route will give Philadelphia travelers direct access to Austria’s capital and will make American the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service between the United States and Vienna from Philadelphia. The airline plans to continue the route through early January 2028, allowing travelers to visit Vienna during the popular holiday season.

Reykjavik will also return to American’s Philadelphia network after the airline stopped flying the route in 2019. The Icelandic capital has become a popular destination for travelers looking for cooler summer vacations and access to Iceland’s natural attractions.

The new Philadelphia routes form part of a larger international expansion from American Airlines. The airline announced seven new international routes for 2027, including additional service from New York, Chicago and Charlotte.